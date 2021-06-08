Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 177.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,075 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.19% of JinkoSolar worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,608,000 after purchasing an additional 116,151 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,446,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

NYSE JKS opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.27 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.68.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.