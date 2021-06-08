Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 67.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $435.55 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $244.91 and a one year high of $449.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

