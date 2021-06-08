Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.32

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.32 and last traded at $50.32, with a volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 32,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 57,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 428,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.