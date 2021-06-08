VouchForMe (IPL) Market Cap Achieves $214,618.51

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last week, VouchForMe has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $214,618.51 and approximately $130.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00026803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00995014 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.33 or 0.09655274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051441 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VouchForMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

