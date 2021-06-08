Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Voya Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather H. Lavallee sold 2,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $198,069.84. Insiders have sold 15,140 shares of company stock worth $989,181 over the last 90 days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial stock opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.77. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.77.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

