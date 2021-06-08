Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.41. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm has a market cap of £350.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get VP alerts:

About VP

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for VP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.