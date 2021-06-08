Vp plc (LON:VP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 25 Per Share

Vp plc (LON:VP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from VP’s previous dividend of $22.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 874 ($11.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 864.41. VP has a 52-week low of GBX 604 ($7.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 926 ($12.10). The firm has a market cap of £350.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.
