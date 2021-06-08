Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Market Capitalization Tops $31.13 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00005279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and approximately $461,844.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a coin. It launched on March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

Vulcan Forged PYR Coin Trading

