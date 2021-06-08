Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €132.82 ($156.26).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCH shares. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

WCH stock opened at €138.40 ($162.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.33. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of €56.72 ($66.73) and a 1 year high of €142.00 ($167.06). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €128.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

