WalkMe Ltd. Prices IPO at $29.00-$32.00 Per Share (WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. (WKME) expects to raise $284 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 9,300,000 shares at a price of $29.00-$32.00 per share.

In the last year, WalkMe Ltd. generated $148.3 million in revenue and $45 million in net income. The company has a market-cap of $2.5 billion.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup served as the underwriters for the IPO and Wells Fargo Securities, Barclays, BMO Capital Markets, JMP Securities, KeyBanc Capital Markets and Needham & Co. were co-managers.

WalkMe Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” WalkMe is the defining solution enabling organizations to better realize the value of their software investments. Using our cloud-based Digital Adoption Platform, users—employees and customers of organizations—can navigate websites, SaaS applications, and mobile apps through a digital, GPS-like experience to accomplish any task from simple, online transactions, to complex cross-application software processes, to fully autonomous experiences that require no manual clicks or entries. Our Digital Adoption Platform overlays upon any application with a simple no-code implementation. Once overlaid, our platform provides immediate insights that enable a data-first approach to understand the gaps between user interactions and behavior with technology and an organization’s business goals. With actionable insights, we then enable organizations to create and deliver elegant experiences that enable users to access the full functionality and value of the software, ensuring digital adoption, and ultimately fulfilling the promise of digital transformation. With a digital adoption strategy powered by WalkMe, employees and customers of organizations can benefit from intuitive and unified technology experiences. Chief information officers (“CIO”) and business leaders gain visibility and insights across the organization’s enterprise technology stack. This allows organizations to become more results driven, agile and innovative, to better compete in today’s ever-changing business environment and to ultimately achieve their objectives. “.

WalkMe Ltd. was founded in 2011 and has 940 employees. The company is located at 1 Walter Moses St., Tel Aviv, 6789903, Israel. and can be reached via phone at +972-3-763-0333 or on the web at http://www.walkme.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.