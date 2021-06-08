Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $58,389,713.52 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 415,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.52, for a total value of $58,389,713.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $948,310,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.83. The stock had a trading volume of 6,667,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,263. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $393.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after purchasing an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after purchasing an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Walmart by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 58,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

