Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 13,167 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $160,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 89.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 24.6% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 42,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.4% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 62,505 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $13,916,810.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893 in the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.47. The stock had a trading volume of 43,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,791,453. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.02. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $395.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

