Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $127.31 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $127.31 million and $3.94 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00045829 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.88 or 0.00265954 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

