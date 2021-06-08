Wanchain (WAN) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $124.96 million and $3.68 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00042328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00263168 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008754 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

