Warp Finance (WARP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $939,764.47

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $201.06 or 0.00608453 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $939,764.47 and approximately $88,647.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 26.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Warp Finance Coin Profile

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

