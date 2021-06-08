Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.11

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.11 and last traded at $55.97, with a volume of 1456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of $969.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.56.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William K. Sr. Wray sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,652,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,325,000 after buying an additional 115,758 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,442,000 after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 745,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after purchasing an additional 40,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

