Waterloo Brewing (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.56

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIBLF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $6.49. Waterloo Brewing shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 150 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Waterloo Brewing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.56.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.