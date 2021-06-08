Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Plans Dividend of $0.50

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) declared a dividend on Friday, May 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $517.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $21.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 23.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of Waterstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Waterstone Financial news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Syburg Bartel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $652,952 over the last 90 days. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

