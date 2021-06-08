Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded down 13.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $16.20 million and approximately $542,001.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001186 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00065697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00256336 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.24 or 0.01211343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,406.87 or 0.99573769 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

