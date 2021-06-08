WazirX (WRX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $92.94 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. WazirX has a market capitalization of $451.27 million and $92.94 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WazirX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00065122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $83.23 or 0.00250958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00226873 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.73 or 0.01193292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003171 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,267.05 or 1.00313960 BTC.

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 293,763,931 coins. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WazirX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WazirX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.