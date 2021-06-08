WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €4.90 ($5.76) and last traded at €4.90 ($5.76). Approximately 2 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.92 ($5.79).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.33 million and a PE ratio of 37.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

