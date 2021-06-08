WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $13.36 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after buying an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,236,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,680,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

