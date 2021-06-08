WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $1,019,168.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 6,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $1,820,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $281.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $215.83 and a one year high of $321.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

