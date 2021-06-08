WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,780 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,251 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 483,836 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $64,059,886.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,797,208.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $140.87 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.