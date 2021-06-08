Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently:
- 6/2/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.
- 6/1/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “
- 5/26/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “
- 5/24/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/20/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “
- 5/17/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.
New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 5,505,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.78.
New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
