Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMT) recently:

6/2/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

6/1/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

5/26/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

5/24/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/20/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

5/17/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/10/2021 – New York Mortgage Trust was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

New York Mortgage Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. 5,505,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,649. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Get New York Mortgage Trust Inc alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.