Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mitek Systems (MITK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mitek Systems (NASDAQ: MITK):

5/26/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

5/25/2021 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

5/19/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

5/18/2021 – Mitek Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

5/6/2021 – Mitek Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

4/16/2021 – Mitek Systems is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.93. The stock had a trading volume of 487,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MITK. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

