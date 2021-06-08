Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.24

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 14846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on WRI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.57.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRI. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 5,718,192.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,889,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,496,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $35,259,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,026,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $20,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

