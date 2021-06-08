WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Laurentian lifted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.79.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,843,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.33.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.