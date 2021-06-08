WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) PT Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WELL. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WELL Health Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.79.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,890. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -136.33. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.50 and a one year high of C$9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.22.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.