Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $35.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 39.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SFIX. Truist lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

