WePower (WPR) Price Down 14.5% This Week

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 8th. WePower has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $334,002.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WePower coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WePower has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WePower Profile

WPR is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using U.S. dollars.

