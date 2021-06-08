WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $112.41

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $112.41 and last traded at $112.06, with a volume of 3892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.05.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.83%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total value of $764,004.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $837,729.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,041.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,080 shares of company stock worth $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 158.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,599 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 109,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

