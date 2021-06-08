West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $4,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WST stock opened at $333.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.82. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $197.72 and a one year high of $349.29.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 25.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.