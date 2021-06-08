Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Acquires $100,650.00 in Stock

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE WAL traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.70. 728,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.31.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.77.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.