Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,343. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.