Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.44 and traded as low as C$0.43. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 17,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.35 to C$0.40 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$40.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

