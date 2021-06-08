Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.80

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 1411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

WBK has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Westpac Banking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The stock has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 204.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBK. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,507,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,106,000 after buying an additional 77,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,281,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,900,000 after buying an additional 337,242 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 324,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 150,615 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 33,378.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 282,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 281,718 shares during the period.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

