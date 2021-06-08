WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of WEX worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 42.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 7.3% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,038 shares of company stock worth $31,193,464. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.07.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $201.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $234.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a positive return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

