Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WY shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.77. 288,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,980,383. The stock has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.86. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 64,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,927,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,627,000 after buying an additional 870,685 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $228,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $749,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

