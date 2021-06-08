WhiteCoin Trading 5.6% Lower This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $847.88 million and $27.54 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003478 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00042984 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00028316 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00009331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 926,778,640 coins and its circulating supply is 726,778,639 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

