Whiteheart 24 Hour Volume Hits $304,281.00 (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Over the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $304,281.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for $782.91 or 0.02403181 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00063055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00241779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.17 or 0.00221521 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $396.38 or 0.01216715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,509.08 or 0.99788496 BTC.

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whiteheart should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

