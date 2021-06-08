Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.55. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $8.39, with a volume of 525,564 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $358.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.54 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.18). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 1.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.24%.

Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

