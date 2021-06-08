Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.
NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 234,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,999. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Whole Earth Brands
Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.
