Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $493 million-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $472.85 million.

NASDAQ FREE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 234,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,999. Whole Earth Brands has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $105.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.