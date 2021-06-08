Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45). Approximately 430,509 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,603,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

In other Wickes Group news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 8,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, for a total transaction of £20,647.50 ($26,976.09).

Wickes Group Company Profile (LON:WIX)

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates 233 retail stores, as well as a website, wickes.co.uk; and a TradePro mobile app for trade members. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building materials, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and lighting, security and ironmongery, timber and sheet materials, heating and plumbing, as well as nails, screws, and adhesives.

