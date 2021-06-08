WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $103 million-103 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $117.67 million.

WYY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 78,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.23. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WidePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

In other WidePoint news, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 10,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $99,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,297.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Otto J. Guenther sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,336.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.