Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.80. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 30,641 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.04.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.
