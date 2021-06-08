Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.09

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $13.80. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 30,641 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.43%.

In other Willamette Valley Vineyards news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $236,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,108.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stanley G. Turel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,192 shares in the company, valued at $198,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $527,782 over the last 90 days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WVVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Rose, Methode Champenoise Brut, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

