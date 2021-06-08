Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $310.73 million.

Shares of WLMS stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 863,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,657. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $153.56 million, a PE ratio of 197.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 0.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

