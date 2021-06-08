Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $4,964,100.00 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,289.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WSM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.35. 845,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,653. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.67. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.79 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.78.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSM. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

