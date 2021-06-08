Wings Market Capitalization Reaches $4.21 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $14,291.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wings coin can now be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026714 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $329.46 or 0.01000968 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.67 or 0.09648465 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Wings Coin Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official website is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.