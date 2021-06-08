Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Up 6%

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) shot up 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $149.75 and last traded at $148.31. 9,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 507,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.91.

Several brokerages have commented on WING. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.38%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 554.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wingstop by 38,268.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wingstop by 13.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,718 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Wingstop by 1.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Wingstop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

