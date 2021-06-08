Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $193.59

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.59 and traded as high as $200.70. Winmark shares last traded at $199.16, with a volume of 10,045 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $737.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 246.73% and a net margin of 48.12%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald G. Olson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 23.0% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Winmark by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 28,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Winmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

